Power cuts plague FBCCI discussion demanding more budget allocation for power ministry

During the same conference at the FBCCI conference hall in the capital, there were two instances of power outages, leaving the FBCCI board members and journalists without electricity for about 20 minutes.

It was irony personified.

At a press conference on Saturday, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Jashim Uddin demanded more budgetary allocation for the power and energy ministry.

During the same conference at the FBCCI conference hall in the capital, there were two instances of power outages, leaving the FBCCI board members and journalists without electricity for about 20 minutes.

At the conference on the FY 2023-24 budget reaction, Jashim Uddin said, "The government may cut some allocation from the transport and communication ministry for power and energy."

He said power cuts were costlier than electricity.

