Potato export to Russia to resume this year: Agriculture minister

Economy

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 05:52 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Sunday said Bangladesh will resume exporting potatoes to Russia this year.

"Prior to Russia's ban, a huge amount of potatoes used to be exported from the country. As Russia has lifted the ban, an initiative has been taken to export potatoes again," the minister told reporters after his meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy on Sunday (5 February).

Russia is also interested in buying mangoes, cauliflowers and cabbages from Bangladesh, he added.

In response, Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy said, "Bangladeshi mangoes and cauliflowers are quite delicious and of high quality. They have huge potential for export to Russia. I want to take these to Russia as early as possible."

Earlier in 2014, Russia imposed a ban on exports to Bangladesh due to brown rot of potatoes. It was lifted in March 2022 as the Bangladesh government took measures to make potatoes safe and bacteria-free.

During the meeting, the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to import DAP and potassium fertilisers from Russia was discussed.

The minister said, "We import potassium from Russia. An MoU exists between the two countries in this regard, which will be renewed."

"We aslo want to bring DAP fertilisers from Russia. An agreement will soon be signed in this regard," he added.

