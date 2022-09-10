Political stability necessary to sustain growth: BGMEA 

Political stability is necessary, amid the upcoming national elections, to maintain and sustain the growth of the country's RMG sector, says Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan.

"We are hopeful that, with cooperation from all sides, things [before and during the general polls] will remain stable and will not lead into any conflict," added Faruque during a press briefing at the BGMEA Bhaban in Uttara on Saturday.

The press conference was organised to highlight the details of the "Made in Bangladesh Week" to be held in Dhaka next November.

The BGMEA president also hoped that the share of Bangladesh in the global apparel market would exceed 10% by 2025 from the existing 6.3%.

When asked about India allowing transit for Bangladeshi shipments, he said, "This will play a positive role in increasing Bangladesh's exports."

He also urged factory owners not to reduce prices for importers following a slight drop in cotton prices in the global market.

The press conference was attended by senior BGMEA leaders and its Vice President Shahidullah Azim.