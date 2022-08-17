Political goodwill of Bangladesh important to counter climate change: UN rights chief 

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has said Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and the country's political goodwill is important to counter it.

The United Nations will work with Bangladesh to counter the losses caused by climate change, she said while attending an event titled "Young Scholars' Meet" arranged by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in the capital Wednesday (17 August).

"Climate change is affecting human rights everywhere, for everyone. We know it wherever we are, we see and feel it. At least 3.3 billion people are highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Those who are already in vulnerable situations in this crisis will suffer negative effects and are at risk of suffering more acutely," Bachelet said in her speech as the chief guest.

She noted that social and economic structures make disadvantaged people, marginalised or vulnerable people more vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change.

"These include indigenous peoples, local and rural communities, farmers, migrants, children, women and persons with disabilities, other groups and communities. For many indigenous peoples, climate change threatens food security, traditional livelihoods, cultural practices and their effective right to self-determination. Risks are even greater for those with insecure land and resource rights."

Appreciating the judgment of the High Court to protect the Turag River she commented that it is the government's responsibility to quickly implement this verdict.

She said, "In any project that damages the environment, the poor, women, children, minorities and indigenous people are the most affected. They should be kept in mind while taking up development projects and the impact on the environment should be verified."

Answering to a participant's query, Bachelet said, If Rohingyas are not guaranteed safe housing facilities in Myanmar, their return may lead to human rights violations.

"Rohingya asylum in Bangladesh is not only having negative economic but also environmental impact," she commented.

BIISS Director General Retd Maj Gen Mohammad Maksudur Rahman delivered the Welcome Remarks while State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam graced the occasion as a special guest. The event was joined by teachers and students of public and private universities, young activists working on environmental issues and representatives from civil society and businesses.

