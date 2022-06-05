Policymakers, economists for higher allocation to social security

Economy

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

Policymakers, economists for higher allocation to social security

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Policymakers and economists on Sunday called for increasing allocation in the social security sector in the upcoming budget by emphasising inflation prevention.

To deal with the global economic downturn, they said, it is necessary to formulate a people-friendly budget for fiscal 2022-23.

The speakers made the remarks at a programme titled "People's Budget Assembly 2020" organised at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the Dhaka University jointly organised by the daily Bonik Barta and Democratic Budget Movement.

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam assured that the budget would be prepared to keep in view the current situation.

Professor MM Akash, chairman of the economics department at Dhaka University, said the war in Ukraine broke out even before the easing of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Then there is the rise in prices of imported goods and ship fares around the world. As a result, prices of commodities, especially food items, have gone up. Prices have risen by 16-40%. It has made people eat less," he said.

"So making a budget is a challenge in two ways. One is to control the prices of daily necessities. So that inflation is under control. The other challenge is we have to keep in mind that there should be political stability," added the economist.

Amanur Rahman, vice-president of the Democratic Budget Movement, said that in the current reality, a life cycle dependent universal social security structure is needed.

"According to the government, the poverty rate in Bangladesh has come down to 20.5% in 2019, but due to the impact of the pandemic, people have fallen below the poverty line. On top of this, the prices of essential commodities are rising because of the global economic downturn," he said.

"Therefore, it is necessary to increase the budget allocation in the social security sector. The government have to provide work to the unemployed and an unemployment benefit for the unemployed. It has to provide everything necessary," he added.

Tajul Islam said that the issue of inflation is being discussed all the time.

"We are preparing the budget with all considerations in mind," he added.

Shamsul Alam said that this time the allocation for social security will be increased. The government is also keen on creating skilled people.

He said that the issue of issuing health cards for all has come up in the discussion. Such a project can be taken up.

Barrister Rumeen Farhana, a lawmaker from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said that the country has the lowest allocation in the health sector in South Asia.

"The opinion of the people should be taken into consideration. People need to know whether they want roads, hospitals or schools in their areas. But now everything takes place at the instructions of the centre," she added.

Dewan Hanif Mahmud, the editor of Bonik Barta, also spoke on the occasion.

Top News

Budget / social security / policymakers / economist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

7h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

10h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

56m | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

5h | Videos
'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

7h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%