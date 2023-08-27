Policy framework, institutional leadership, public-private collaboration key for circular economy transition: Speakers

Speakers at a roundtable on circular economy transition, highlighted the imperative, opportunities, and priority strategy for Bangladesh to transition towards circularity.

The event was jointly organised in Dhaka on Thursday (24 August) by Policy Exchange Bangladesh and Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, supported by UNIDO, SWITCH2CE, Chatham House, EU, and Circle Economy, reads a press release.

The event brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on global development, challenges and policy priority for Bangladesh.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, attended the event as the chief guest. The session was chaired by Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary (head of Export Wing) at the Ministry of Commerce.

The panellists of the roundtable were Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, Dr Zaki Uz Zaman, country director of UNIDO, Asif Ibrahim, vice chairman of New age Group of Industries, Md Ariful Hoque, director of BIDA, Shamim Ahmed, president of BPGMEA.

The event gathered industry leaders from various sectors, policymakers, development partners and experts who emphasise the urgency of accelerating circular economy initiatives in the country.

Ghosh highlighted the need for collaborative efforts among associations and businesses to address circularity challenges. He also underscored the policy's role in fostering waste exports through zero export duty, while emphasising the pivotal role of financing in the circularity and renewable energy sectors.

Dr M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange, presented the keynote at the roundtable. The keynote addressed critical points including the peril of climate change, the economic and environmental merits of circular economies, and the imperative of transitioning for the betterment of the apparel sector.

Dr Reaz illuminated the strategies that countries across the globe are employing to effectuate circular economies and the challenges faced by Bangladesh in adopting these practices.

Mostafiz Uddin emphasised the significance of raising awareness about circularity, a concept that has gained considerable traction since its introduction in 2016. He revealed forthcoming steps, including the second Bangladesh Circular Economy Summit 2024, regional conferences in 2025, and an ambitious international event in 2026.

Mostafiz also highlighted ongoing efforts to establish an educational platform and the necessity for strategic action plans to drive Bangladesh's circular economy transition.

Some of the insights shared during the roundtable were enriched by the findings of the 1st Bangladesh Economy Summit in June 2023, organised by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange in partnership with GIZ, Laudes Foundation, P4G, H&M, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Bangladesh.

This high-level roundtable marked a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's commitment to embrace circular economy principles and catalyse sustainable change across industries. With collaboration and determination, Bangladesh is poised to propel itself towards a more resilient, resource-efficient future.