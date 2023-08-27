Policy framework, institutional leadership, public-private collaboration key for circular economy transition: Speakers

Economy

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 10:32 pm

Related News

Policy framework, institutional leadership, public-private collaboration key for circular economy transition: Speakers

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 10:32 pm
Policy framework, institutional leadership, public-private collaboration key for circular economy transition: Speakers

Speakers at a roundtable on circular economy transition, highlighted the imperative, opportunities, and priority strategy for Bangladesh to transition towards circularity. 

The event was jointly organised in Dhaka on Thursday (24 August) by Policy Exchange Bangladesh and Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, supported by UNIDO, SWITCH2CE, Chatham House, EU, and Circle Economy, reads a press release. 

The event brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on global development, challenges and policy priority for Bangladesh.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, attended the event as the chief guest. The session was chaired by Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary (head of Export Wing) at the Ministry of Commerce.

The panellists of the roundtable were Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, Dr Zaki Uz Zaman, country director of UNIDO, Asif Ibrahim, vice chairman of New age Group of Industries, Md Ariful Hoque, director of BIDA, Shamim Ahmed, president of BPGMEA. 

The event gathered industry leaders from various sectors, policymakers, development partners and experts who emphasise the urgency of accelerating circular economy initiatives in the country. 

Ghosh highlighted the need for collaborative efforts among associations and businesses to address circularity challenges. He also underscored the policy's role in fostering waste exports through zero export duty, while emphasising the pivotal role of financing in the circularity and renewable energy sectors.

Dr M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange, presented the keynote at the roundtable. The keynote addressed critical points including the peril of climate change, the economic and environmental merits of circular economies, and the imperative of transitioning for the betterment of the apparel sector. 

Dr Reaz illuminated the strategies that countries across the globe are employing to effectuate circular economies and the challenges faced by Bangladesh in adopting these practices.

Mostafiz Uddin emphasised the significance of raising awareness about circularity, a concept that has gained considerable traction since its introduction in 2016. He revealed forthcoming steps, including the second Bangladesh Circular Economy Summit 2024, regional conferences in 2025, and an ambitious international event in 2026. 

Mostafiz also highlighted ongoing efforts to establish an educational platform and the necessity for strategic action plans to drive Bangladesh's circular economy transition.

Some of the insights shared during the roundtable were enriched by the findings of the 1st Bangladesh Economy Summit in June 2023, organised by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange in partnership with GIZ, Laudes Foundation, P4G, H&M, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Bangladesh.

This high-level roundtable marked a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's commitment to embrace circular economy principles and catalyse sustainable change across industries. With collaboration and determination, Bangladesh is poised to propel itself towards a more resilient, resource-efficient future.

Bangladesh

circular economy / circularity / Roundtable

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

19m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh