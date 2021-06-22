Policy of digital haat must protect consumer rights: Commerce Secretary

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 10:32 pm

Policy of digital haat must protect consumer rights: Commerce Secretary

The Ministry of Commerce will be in charge of this year’s digital haat and e-Cab will be managing the haat

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said that the policy for this year's digital haat of sacrificial animals should be designed in a way that protects the right of the consumers.

"Businessmen in the country will conduct business online and we must cooperate with them and take proper steps to protect consumer rights at the same time," Ghosh said while addressing a workshop held to discuss the sales policy of the sacrificial animals at the digital haat this year.

The workshop, jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce and e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-Cab) on 21 June, discussed various aspects of digital haat including buying and selling policies, delivery and fund transfer methods, rules of returning and refunding, read a press release.

Shomi Kaiser, president of e-Cab, said that last year Dhaka North's digital haat succeeded in fulfilling the expectations of buyers as an integrated online platform and this year will be no different.

"Last year's digital haat was appreciated both at home and abroad. The trust the buyers and sellers placed in us helped us succeed. We hope to get even more responses at this year's online haat," she added.

The Ministry of Commerce will be in charge of this year's digital haat and e-Cab will be managing the haat while Dhaka North City Corporation will cooperate in the overall matter. Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association (BDFA) will be in charge of the slaughtering services.

To qualify to sell animals at this year's haat, merchants must have the approval of e-Cab and BDFA.

Sadruddin Imran, chairman, Research Standing Committee, e-Cab, presented the keynote address at the workshop conducted by Asif Ahnaf, director of e-Cab.

Selim Reza, chief executive officer, Dhaka North City Corporation, Mohammad Abdul Wahed Tamal, secretary-general of e-Cab, Mohammad Imran, president, Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association, Jahangir Alam Shovon, general manager of e-Cab took part in the discussion in the presence of 10 representatives from ICT Division, Bangladesh Bank, and other government organisations.

