PM urges Brunei to boost trade, investment in Bangladesh

Economy

UNB
16 October, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:10 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked Brunei Darussalam to enhance its trade and investment in Bangladesh.

She made the call at the bilateral talks with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at her office here.

"In the meeting, the prime minister proposed increasing Brunei's business and investment in Bangladesh and the foreign ministers of the two countries will work together to this end," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Moment while briefing reporters after the official talks.

The PM also said if there is any problem here (for boosting business and investment), a joint consultation commission can be formed to take measures for solving it. 

Hasina invited Brunei businessmen to go for investments in the 100 special economic zones of Bangladesh. 

The Brunei Sultan has expressed interest in getting information technology (IT) experts, agriculture and fisheries goods, and halal meat from Bangladesh.

About the energy cooperation, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah assured that Brunei will extend energy support to Bangladesh as per its needs.

