PM seeks robust Singaporean investment in economic zones

Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged Singaporean entrepreneurs to make larger investments in Bangladesh's economic zones as Singapore expressed eagerness to work together on sustainable and renewable energy alongside exploring new areas of cooperation.

"Bangladesh is establishing 100 special economic zones across the country. I invite entrepreneurs of Singapore to invest in those economic zones," she said.

The prime minister expressed her invitation when Singapore's Minister for Transport and Minister in charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence this morning.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The premier also stressed the need for establishing agro-processing industries in the economic zones.