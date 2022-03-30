PM seeks larger Saudi investment in Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 06:55 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday sought larger Saudi investment in Bangladesh particularly in the special economic zones and offered land there for Saudi investors.

The prime minister sought the investment when Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Bangladesh Mohammed Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan called on her at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh welcomes the Saudi Arabia's investors and they can choose lands in the special economic zones for the mutual benefits.

Stressing the need for unity among the Islamic countries, she said countries should not invite others to interfere; rather all the problems should be resolved through dialogue between two countries.

The prime minister said that Saudi Arabia has special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina assured the Saudi Envoy of giving Bangladesh's support to Saudi Arabia's candidature for the International Expo-2030 following the request of the ambassador to support his country.

Mohammed Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan hoped that the bilateral ties between the two countries would reach to a new height in the days ahead.

He said that over the years, the cooperation between Dhaka and Riyadh has been consolidated in trade, commerce, education, culture and defense sectors.

The Saudi envoy said that many Saudi companies are now keen to make investment in Bangladesh's energy sector particularly in the renewable energy.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina conveyed her greetings to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and appreciated custodian of the two holy mosques for his contribution to the Muslim Ummah.

The press secretary said on behalf of the king, the Saudi ambassador handed over a part of Ghilaf (Kiswah) weighing 10 kilograms made of gold and silver with inscribing verses from the Holy Quran.

The Saudi king presented such kind of Ghilaf to any head of the government of Bangladesh for the first time, the press secretary added.

PM's principal secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present during the meeting.

