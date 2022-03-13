PM proposes establishment of Int’l Seed Bank to avert food crisis

Economy

UNB
13 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 04:06 pm

Related News

PM proposes establishment of Int’l Seed Bank to avert food crisis

She also told the DG of FAO to form a consolidated fund for taking projects on digitisation and innovation and Bangladesh is ready to contribute to it

UNB
13 March, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 04:06 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday proposed establishment of an International Seed Bank to avert food crisis in future.

She made the proposal when Director General of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Qu Dongyu called on her at her official residence Ganobhaban, according to a release of PM's press wing.

She also told the DG of FAO to form a consolidated fund for taking projects on digitisation and innovation and Bangladesh is ready to contribute to it.

She recalled her participation in the World Food Summit in November 1996, just after forming her government when Bangladesh was suffering from a severe food shortage.

She mentioned that after just two years, Bangladesh became self-sufficient in food production due to her government's relentless efforts.

She reiterated that achieving food security was her first priority as the country was facing various challenges with a huge population and scarcity of cultivable land.

Sheikh Hasina said scientists and researchers of Bangladesh are doing a great job in developing different species of crops tolerant to salt, drought and water logging.

After achieving food security, her government is now focusing on ensuring nutrition for all, she said adding she has been working to transform the country into a hunger-free, poverty-free one where people will get a better life.

She stressed the need for developing food storage capacity and food processing techniques to tackle any possible disaster like the ongoing Covid pandemic.

She suggested the director-general look forward to addressing different issues in a more inclusive and sustainable manner.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu expressed satisfaction over the successful hosting of the 36th FAO Regional Conference for Asia and Pacific (APRC) in Dhaka.

He lauded Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership in achieving food security in various kinds of food – cereals, vegetables, animal protein, etc.

He reiterated the ceaseless support of FAO in the development endeavours of Bangladesh's agriculture sector.

He reassured that the existing cooperation will continue with a more robust, innovative, and digital approach.

He invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to participate in the World Food Forum which will be held from 3-7 October in Rome, Italy as a plenary speaker.

The DG, FAO was accompanied by Maximo Torero, chief economist, FAO HQ (Rome); Jong-Jin Kim, assistant director-general, FAO Regional Office, Bangkok; and Robert D Simpson, FAO representative in Dhaka.

Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Rome and Permanent Representative to FAO, IFAD and WFP, Rome Md Shameem Ahsan, were present.

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) / food / food crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

4h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

6h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

21m | Videos
Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

2h | Videos
Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

2h | Videos
Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings