PM opens weeklong ‘Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit’

The premier opened the summit at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here this morning

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the weeklong "Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit 2021" that is bringing together policymakers, business leaders and investors from the world.

The premier opened the summit at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here this morning.

The summit aims to showcase Bangladesh's preparedness during the Covid-19 pandemic to the investors and entrepreneurs.

As part of the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence, Ministry of Commerce and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) are jointly hosting this international virtual Summit.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, earlier in a press briefing, said this summit is a remarkable example of the public private partnership (PPP) model which will help Bangladesh showcase and take necessary measures in formulating new policies for a developed economy.

He said in recent years Bangladesh made notable progress especially in electricity generation and infrastructure development which is an added advantage to attract foreign trade and investment.

The minister hoped Bangladesh Trade and Investment Summit-2021 will be a great platform to connect the traders and investors from the world.

The summit includes nine sectors underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy, seeking massive investments especially in Infrastructure (Physical, logistics and Energy), IT/ITES and FINTECH, Leather goods, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Light Engineering, Plastic products, Agro and Food Processing, Jute and Textiles and FMCG (Fast-moving consumer goods) and retail business.

A total of 552 companies from 38 countries along with Bangladesh of five continents will participate in 450 business to business (B2B) match-making sessions, which will help explore new business opportunities and attract FDI in Bangladesh.

The minister also informed that six webinars on different trade and investment related issues will be organised, where representatives from the business community, experts from local and international and policy makers will participate to put their insights on these issues.

 

