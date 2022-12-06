PM to open 28 development schemes in Cox's Bazar

UNB
06 December, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 08:06 pm

PM to open 28 development schemes in Cox's Bazar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 28 development projects and lay the foundation stones for four others in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office said that the total cost of the projects that would be inaugurated is about Tk1,392.37 crore.

The development schemes to be opened by the Prime Minister include Bakkhali River flood control, drainage, irrigation and dredging Project (1st Phase), dam reconstruction and protection work in the sea dike section at Shah Porirdwip, rehabilitation project of damaged polders in Cox's Bazar district, upgradation of link road-Laboni intersection road to a four-lane, improvement of Ramu-Fatekharkul-Maricha National Highway, and reconstruction and widening of Shah Porirdwip section from Hariyakhali.

Other development projects include 399-metre long MP & Ambassador Osman Sarwar Alam Chowdhury Bridge over Bakkhali River on Ramu Kalghar Bazar-Rajarkul UP road, six union land office buildings in the district and four upazila parishad complex buildings.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of four development projects worth Tk571.49 crore that include the construction of Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (2nd Phase), 153.25-metre jetty at Dhurung Ghat and 153.25-metre jetty at Akbar Boli Ghat on Dhurung GC Mirakhali Road under Kutubdia Upazila, jetty at Maheshkhali Gorakghata Ghat under Maheshkhali Upazila and rehabilitation Project of Polders along Naf River in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas to improve Bangladesh-Myanmar border security.

Cox's Bazar gears up for PM Hasina's first public rally in 5 years

The seafront resort city of Cox's Bazar wears a festive look to welcome the prime minister who is due to arrive on Wednesday to address her first public rally here in five years.

The PM will be there on a day-long visit to attend a number of programmes.

During the visit, she will attend the four-day International Fleet Review 2022.

She will also address a public rally, the main attraction of her tour, in the afternoon.

