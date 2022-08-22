PM offers land to Qatar in economic zones

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today offered land to Qatar in the special economic zones being set up across Bangladesh alongside seeking more help from the gulf country in the energy sector, particularly in LNG import.



"Bangladesh is setting up 100 special economic zones. Qatar can take land in the zones for its investors and entrepreneurs to make investments on a larger scale," she said.



The Prime Minister said these while Qatar's Labour Minister Dr. Ali bin Saed bin Samikh Al Marri paid a courtesy call on her at her Ganabhaban residence this afternoon.



PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the meeting.

The Premier told the minister of Qatar that China, Japan,India and Korea have already taken land in the economic zones and they are working to set up industries there.