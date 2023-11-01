PM Hasina calls on German investors to invest in Bangladesh

PM Hasina calls on German investors to invest in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 07:57 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called on German investors to invest in Bangladesh.

She made this call in a video message at the opening ceremony of the Bangladesh Business Summit in Frankfurt on Wednesday (1 November).

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Investment Development Authority (IDA) said that several companies have expressed interest in investing in the country.

The summit highlighted the potential for new investments in Bangladesh's capital market, ready-made garments, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

"German companies are already expressing their interest to invest in Bangladesh. Two German banks are already engaged with us to invest in Bangladesh's financial sector," BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam told The Business Standard (TBS).

"We want investment and partnership, not aid or loan," he added.

"Many German companies are eager to invest in Bangladesh in the pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and tourism sectors," Dr Hanns Christoph Siebold, vice president of the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry told TBS.

