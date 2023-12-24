Platinum Grand wins South Asian Travel Awards

Platinum Grand, the hospitality wing of Sheltech Group, won the most prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2023 for the second time in a row.

The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) has been recognising the best of South Asia's (India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka) hospitality and travel industry since 2016.

The award-giving ceremony was held on 24 December at the InterContinental in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain was present at the ceremony.

Mahabub Hossen, deputy manager and Md Muttakin Sarker, assistant manager received the award on behalf of Platinum Grand.

