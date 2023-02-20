Planning Commission for slashing ADP outlay by Tk18,500cr

Economy

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 09:09 pm

Related News

Planning Commission for slashing ADP outlay by Tk18,500cr

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 09:09 pm
Planning Commission for slashing ADP outlay by Tk18,500cr

The Planning Commission has initially decided the size of the revised Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the current fiscal year by reducing the allocation by 7.51%, or Tk18,500 crore.

According to commission officials, as always the allocation of government funds is not being cut this time. Only foreign aid allocations have been slashed.

As a result, the ADP has been revised down to Tk2,27,566 crore from its original outlay of Tk2,46,066 crore.

On Monday, an extended meeting of the commission chaired by State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam initially approved the revised ADP. But the size will be finalised in the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting scheduled to be held early next month with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Officials said that although the allocation of government funds has not been changed in the revised ADP, demand for government funds has decreased for the first time. 

Ministries and departments used to seek Tk20,000 to Tk30,000 crore more than the allocation of government funds in the original ADP in other fiscal years. But in the current financial year, the ministries and departments have submitted demands pertaining to about Tk4,000 crore less than the ADP allocation, they added. 

The allocation of government funds in the original ADP for the current financial year was Tk1,53,066 crore.

Officials said that the demand for the allocation of government funds this year has decreased mainly due to two reasons. One of these is the government's cost-cutting policy. The government has partially or completely stopped the release of funds for various development projects after segmenting them into ABC categories. For example, it has been decided not to spend any money on C-category projects. Again, 25% of the allocation cannot be spent in the B category.

Besides, in the face of an increase in the price of construction materials, contractors are slowing down or stopping work on many projects. This is also the reason that the demand for government funds among the ministries and departments is on the decline.

Although the demand is low, however, the Finance Division favours keeping the allocation of government funds in the revised ADP unchanged, according to officials of the Planning Commission.

Accordingly, some ministries and departments have been allotted more than their requirements. For example, the Local Government Division had a demand for Tk13,178 crore from the government fund, but Tk14,000 crore has been allocated for it in the revised ADP.

Foreign aid allocation revised down by Tk18,500 crore

As implementation capacity has not improved, foreign aid allocation is being slashed by Tk18,500 crore to Tk74,500 crore in the current financial year, according to ERD sources.

Earlier in December last year, the ERD held a series of meetings with all the ministries and departments where the project implementing agencies proposed a foreign aid allocation of Tk78,000 crore in the revised ADP. Recently, ministries and departments have proposed cutting the allocation by another Tk3,500 crore. 

Top News

Planning Commission / ADP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

10h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

2h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

12h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits