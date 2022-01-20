Pilot e-database project launched to list SME entrepreneurs

Economy

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

Pilot e-database project launched to list SME entrepreneurs

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 10:20 pm
Pilot e-database project launched to list SME entrepreneurs

SME Foundation, in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate (a2i) of the ICT Division, has launched a pilot project to list all small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) of the country online, which after completion is expected to help the government in making policy decisions regarding the sector.

The project, an e-database of SMEs, will also help authorities concerned have a grasp about the total number of entrepreneurs in the SME sector in the country at present, as no such recent figures exist, officials said.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurated the project on Thursday at the SME Foundation's office in Agargaon.

Initially, the project has been launched at four upzilas – Shyampur in Dhaka, Adamdighi in Bogra, Nesarabad in Pirojpur, and Bhairab in Kishorgonj.

Any SME entrepreneurs from these areas can register their information to the database by logging on to www.smef.nise.gov.bd. They can also register with assistance from union digital centres and SME clusters.

"Nearly 99% of cottage enterprises are part of the MSME sector. This sector controls 70% of the country's economic activities. Also, 80-85% of the total industrial employment is in the SME sector," Industries Minister Nurul said on the occasion.

"The SME sector meets 30-35% of the total domestic industrial demand. Therefore, [this] SME e-database programme is a very timely initiative. If the information of all SME entrepreneurs of the country is available on one platform, it will be easier for the government to determine the policy for the development of this sector," he added.

Currently, the state-run SME Foundation has no data on how many entrepreneurs are working in the SME sector. However, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics Economic Census 2013, there were 78.18 lakh business establishments in the country including cottage, micro, small, medium and large industries at the time. Among them 87.52% are cottage industries, 1.33% micro, 10.99% small, 0.09% medium and 0.07% are large industries.

Also speaking at the launching ceremony, SME Foundation Managing Director Md Mofizur Rahman said, "The SME Policy 2019 aims to increase the contribution of the SME sector to the country's GDP from the current 25% to 32% by 2024. The SME e-database will play a vital role in shaping government policy in the development of this sector."

Meanwhile, ICT State Minister Zunaid called on the SME Foundation to continue this work and to come up with a proper plan to bring all the CMSMEs in the country under the database.

 

Top News

SME / SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) Foundation / E-database

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

1d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

1d | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

4h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

5h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

5h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre