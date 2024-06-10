Patenga Container Terminal of Ctg Port operational from today

The much-anticipated Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port commenced operations today, marking a significant milestone for the port and the country.

A container vessel, the Singapore-flagged 'MAERSK DAVAO,' anchored at the terminal this morning, initiating regular handling activities.

Authorities anticipate the terminal will handle approximately 500,000 Twenty-ft Equivalent Units (TEUs) annually.

Patenga Container Terminal is the first terminal in Chattogram Port's history to be operated by a foreign company, heralding a new era of foreign investment and operational models. This transformation has positioned Chattogram as a landlord port, a significant upgrade for Bangladesh's maritime infrastructure.

Six months ago, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) signed an agreement with the Jeddah-based Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia. Following customs formalities and equipment installations, Red Sea Gateway Bangladesh Limited has now officially commenced operations.

Omar Faruk, Secretary of CPA, confirmed that RSGT is fully prepared to manage container handling at the newly built terminal.

According to the CPA, the new terminal will not only enhance the port's capacity but also reduce the average stay time for vessels.

Constructed at a cost of Tk150 crore, funded by the port, the PCT features state-of-the-art facilities, including gantry cranes that significantly increase loading and unloading efficiency. Rear Admiral Md Sohail, Chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority, noted that it would take approximately 18 months for the terminal to become fully operational.

The terminal was built on 32 acres of land near Chattogram Drydock Limited to Boat Club, with the foundation stone laid on September 8, 2017. The project, supervised by the 34 Engineer Construction Brigade of the Army, commenced construction in 2018, involving a total cost of Tk 1,230 crore.

With the new terminal, vessels will no longer need to wait at the outer anchorage for extended periods, as the Patenga Container Terminal can accommodate four vessels at once across its jetties. This increased capacity is expected to alleviate congestion and streamline operations at Chattogram Port.