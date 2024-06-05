Parliament opens session to debate, approve national budget for FY25

The 12th Parliament went into the first budget session on Wednesday (5 June) to debate and pass the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday summoned the 3rd session (budget session) of the 12th parliament, exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

The parliamentary session, the 3rd in 2024, started at 5:07pm.

The size of the next national budget of Bangladesh, for the fiscal year starting July 1, will be about Tk 8 lakh crore with a Tk 265,000-crore Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The National Economic Council (NEC) already approved the ADP with an outlay of Tk2,65,000 crores, keeping the highest allocation of Tk70,687.75 crore (26.67% of allocation) for transport and communication sector.

Besides, the NEC approved some Tk13,288.91 crore ADP of the autonomous bodies or corporations.

So, with the 13,288.91 crore ADP for autonomous bodies or corporations, the total size of ADP for 2024-2025 has stood at Tk2,78,288.91 crore.

In the ADP, the total number of projects is 1,321 including 1,133 investment projects, 21 survey projects, 87 technical assistance projects and 80 projects from the autonomous bodies and corporations.

Local Government Division among the ministries and divisions is going to receive the highest 10 allocations of some Tk38,809 crore (15% of allocation) in the ADP.

On 9 May, the second session of the 12th Parliament was prorogued after six working days, which started on 2 May.