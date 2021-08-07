Pandemic narrowed GDP growth in recently concluded FY2020-21: DCCI

Economy

TBS report
07 August, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 01:46 pm

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth has reduced to US $355 billion against the target of US $374 billion, with the country registering a growth of 5.47% in FY2020-21, said a half-yearly economic outlook report published by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI).

The report titled Current State & Future outlook of Bangladesh Economy: Private sector perspective (January-June FY2020-21) has listed the impacts of global coronavirus pandemic on national economy besides LDC Graduation.

The report further mentioned the augmented poverty rate in the country that rose from 9% to 29.5% and 30% according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and the World Bank (WB).

Besides, 2.26 million people have lost their jobs owing to the pandemic, the report quoted Bangladesh Bank statistics.

In addition to this, statistics from a World Bank report was mentioned that said 68% of people working in urban areas have lost jobs.

Meanwhile, export opportunities in the country have been created for products like PPE, gloves, masks etc.

