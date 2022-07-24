Pakistan proposal to sell national assets stokes fears of imminent collapse

The Pakistan federal cabinet's approval of the ordinance allowing the sales of national assets to overcome the economic crisis plaguing the country has sent alarm bells ringing across the country, with many viewing the ominous development with an equal measure of trepidation and wariness.

The move comes during a week when Pakistan's currency endured its worst period in more than two decades, reflecting investors' worries that the country risks following Sri Lanka to become the next emerging economy to default on foreign repayments.

The Pakistani rupee's 7.6% tumble to Rs228 to the dollar marked the latest setback for the currency, marking its sharpest weekly drop since October 1998, the Financial Times reports.

A day after the cabinet approval, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan opposed the legislation and said the "thieves" should not be allowed to sell the assets, the Dawn reported.

Taking to his Twitter account, Khan lambasted the decision, saying, "How can imported government brought to power through US conspiracy, led by 'crime minister', whose family along with Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with the sale of national assets and that too through bypassing all procedural and legal checks."

The former minister minced no words, adding, "These people have been plundering Pakistan for the last 30 years and are now responsible for the present economic meltdown. These thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets in the devious manner they are attempting. The nation will never trust them with our national assets."

In reply, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet that "Imran Niazi suffers from a memory loss and needs a few reminders".

"One, as per a Transparency International report, corruption increased during his rule. Even transfers/postings were on sale in addition to big scams.Two, the people are paying the price of how he mismanaged the economy," he said.

He also accused Khan of "deeply hurting" the global prestige and standing of the country and its relations with friendly countries.

Meanwhile, the rupees' slide reflects growing concerns that a $1.2 billion loan disbursement from the International Monetary Fund agreed last week might not be enough to avert a balance of payments crisis.

Against this background, Fitch Ratings this week downgraded Pakistan's country outlook to negative from stable, noting what it called a "significant deterioration in Pakistan's external liquidity position and financing conditions" this year.

The rating agency said the central bank's forex reserves had declined to about $10bn by June 2022, down from $16bn a year previously and equivalent to just over one month's worth of current external payments, the Financial Times report added.

What the ordinance says

The ordinance approved to bypass all the procedures for selling assets to foreign countries in order to prevent the country from defaulting.

The cabinet also abolished regulatory checks including the applicability of six relevant laws in a desperate move to save the country from default through the emergency sale of state assets to foreign countries, reported The Express Tribune.

The government has also barred the courts of the country not to entertain any petition against the sale of assets and shares of the government companies to foreign countries, as per the ordinance, reported The Express Tribune.

However, President Arif Alvi has not signed the ordinance yet.

The federal cabinet approved the ordinance on Thursday to sell stakes of oil and gas companies and government-owned power plants to the UAE to raise $2bn to $2.5bn to avoid the looming default.

The UAE had in May refused to give cash deposits due to Islamabad's inability to return previous loans and instead asked to open its companies for investment.

The IMF has placed a condition that Pakistan's case could not be taken to the board until it arranged USD 4 billion from friendly countries to bridge the financing gap.

Meanwhile, State Bank of Pakistan's Acting Governor Dr Murtaza Syed refuted talks that the country was headed towards an economic catastrophe, saying "Pakistan is not vulnerable as [is] being assumed amid burgeoning global inflation".

This is the second time within a span of 24 hours that the SBP acting governor addressed the economic situation, the Dawn reported.

Earlier, he told Reuters that Pakistan's s $33.5b external financing needs were fully met for financial year 2022-23, adding that "unwarranted" market concerns about its financial position will dissipate in weeks.