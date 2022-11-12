Packaging sector businesses urge investment to enter global market

Economy

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Packaging sector businesses urge investment to enter global market

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 10:21 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Packaging, printing and publication sector businesses urged the government to increase investment and provide policy support to tap the scope of a billion-dollar international market. 

In the first meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Standing Committee on Printing, Packaging and Publication held on Thursday, committee member Shajada Shuchay Amin made a presentation on the global potential packaging, printing and publishing sector. 

He informed the meeting that the global printing and packaging market is worth about $1,545 billion. 

"If the 1% target is achieved, Bangladesh's potential export volume will be $15.45 billion. There is an opportunity to earn foreign currency and create huge employment through public investment and policy support," he said. 

Speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said that the use of packaging is growing along with the increase in people's income and it will also rise in future. In Europe and America, about 80% of food is processed, which is around 20% in Bangladesh. Therefore, there is a vast potential of this sector. 

He urged the businesses to manufacture international quality products along with export diversification, and industrial compliance to capture the huge potential market.

FBCCI Vice-President and Committee Director In-Charge Md Amin Helaly said that standard packaging is being hampered due to the increased production costs, which poses a threat to the packaging industries. He called for close cooperation between the government and the private sector along with ensuring policy support to exploit the expanding packaging industry and the vast export potential.

The meeting was chaired by committee Chairman and Managing Director of Tampaco Group Saifus Sami Alamgir. He sought necessary policy support from the government, including international market research, to exploit the export potential of the packaging sector.

Bangladesh / Top News

Packaging Industry / Global Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram