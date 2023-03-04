Over 200 foreign delegates to attend Bangladesh Business Summit next week: FBCCI

Economy

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 06:25 pm

TBS Report

04 March, 2023, 06:25 pm

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 06:25 pm
Over 200 foreign delegates to attend Bangladesh Business Summit next week: FBCCI

At least 200 foreign delegates have confirmed their participation at the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to mark the business body's 50th anniversary.

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin made the announcement during a media briefing at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Saturday (4 March). 

The Ministry of Commerce, Foreign Affairs, and BIDA are co-partners of the summit.

The FBCCI president said ministers and state ministers from nine countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, China, United Kingdom, Indonesia and Bhutan will attend the summit.

The CEOs of over a dozen of global and regional multinational companies have already confirmed their participation, said Jashim. 

The FBCCI president expressed his enthusiasm to showcase Bangladesh's world-class products to the foreign delegates.

The 3-day summit, which will begin on 11 March, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Ministers, economists, businesses, and foreign delegates will participate in several panel discussions on a wide range of business and economic issues. A separate session on Japan has been scheduled as per the request from the Asian giant.

Bangladesh is an emerging economy and is set to graduate from its LDC status in 2026. The country's GDP has grown from $90 billion in 2008 to $460 billion this year. 

Jashim believes Bangladesh can be the future manufacturing hub for the world. 

"Exports from Bangladesh are easy, and the local market has been growing fast, with rising purchasing power among consumers," he added.

The FBCCI president said investment opportunities worth $100 billion await in Bangladesh. With rising labour costs in China, the country's current demographic dividend will prove vital in attracting investors. With a population of 170 million, of which 65% are in the working-age category, Bangladesh can aim to become the next manufacturing and digital economy hub.

The FBCCI president said the country has several large-scale ports, 100 economic zones, and a transformed power and energy sector, along with serviced land, an improved business environment, and simplified regulations, that can help develop Bangladesh into a haven for investors.

Richard Quest, anchor and correspondent, and CNN Business editor-at-large, will speak to business leaders from major international companies and those responsible for creating a business environment in Bangladesh.
 

Bangladesh Business Summit / FBCCI

