Open market dollar price jumps to record Tk105

Economy

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

Open market dollar price jumps to record Tk105

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 04:25 pm
Open market dollar price jumps to record Tk105

The price of the dollar on Sunday increased by at least Tk2.50 in a day and stood at Tk105 in the kerb market, crossing the recent surge in May.

However, the greenback was sold at Tk102.50 on Thursday.

According to traders, the price of dollar rose to Tk104 last May amid global tension following the Russia-Ukraine war.

The rise has been linked to the swelling demand for dollars compared to its supply in the open market.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Strong dollar looms over US earnings season

Murad Hasan, owner of Dohar Money Changer in Motijheel, told The Business Standard, "We were not able to source enough dollars compared to the large number of buyers coming in. This is an omnipresent crisis and we are a part of it. That is why the price is increasing."

Money exchanges in Paltan, Motijheel and Baitul Mokarram areas reported that they had bought dollar at a rate of Tk103 to Tk104 on Sunday.

Are banks only gainers from dollar crisis?

Meanwhile, the rate of other currencies has also increased.

Saudi Riyal is being sold at Tk27.50 in the kerb market. Besides, Indian rupee was sold at Tk1.30 which was Tk1.25 a week ago.

Top News

Dollar / Taka / Kerb Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

6h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

21m | Videos
Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

1h | Videos
Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

19h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online