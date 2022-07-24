Open market dollar price jumps to record Tk105

The price of the dollar on Sunday increased by at least Tk2.50 in a day and stood at Tk105 in the kerb market, crossing the recent surge in May.

However, the greenback was sold at Tk102.50 on Thursday.

According to traders, the price of dollar rose to Tk104 last May amid global tension following the Russia-Ukraine war.

The rise has been linked to the swelling demand for dollars compared to its supply in the open market.

Murad Hasan, owner of Dohar Money Changer in Motijheel, told The Business Standard, "We were not able to source enough dollars compared to the large number of buyers coming in. This is an omnipresent crisis and we are a part of it. That is why the price is increasing."

Money exchanges in Paltan, Motijheel and Baitul Mokarram areas reported that they had bought dollar at a rate of Tk103 to Tk104 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the rate of other currencies has also increased.

Saudi Riyal is being sold at Tk27.50 in the kerb market. Besides, Indian rupee was sold at Tk1.30 which was Tk1.25 a week ago.