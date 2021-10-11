Onion prices to take at least a month to stabilise: Ministry

The Ministry of Commerce has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to withdraw the duty imposed on onion imports.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi virtually made the call in a meeting on the current stock, import, supply, and prices of daily essentials held at the Secretariat on Monday.

The minister said, "Efforts are being made to control the prices of essential products. But we can't interfere everywhere."

"Bangladesh currently has five lakh tonnes of onion in its stock. We are hopeful that the integrated initiative for importing onion will bring the onion market under control."

High officials of the commerce ministry, NBR, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC), stakeholders and business leaders attended the meeting.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh informed that onion prices will take at least a month to stabilise.

"We have already sent a letter to NBR for the withdrawal of the 5% duty on onion imports. We had a discussion on the overall situation of the essential commodities market, mainly onion prices."

"Onion prices have shot up due to the heavy downpours in Bangalore, India. Traders of the neighbouring countries are also responsible for this."

"With the government's immediate intervention, the prices have already gone down by Tk5 to Tk6 per kg. Prices will go down further in the coming days."

"According to the agriculture ministry, the situation will take at least a month to stabilise. Until the supply of new onions increases," he added.

The commerce secretary said, "80% of our onion demands are met by domestic production. For the rest we have to rely on imports mostly on India. But rains in Bangalore and fears that India may suspend exports in September-October destabilised the market."

