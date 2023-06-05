Onion prices begin to fall as imports start through Benapole port

As imported onions started arriving into the country through Benapole on Monday, the prices in Jashore markets fell by Tk10-12 per kg.

Yesterday, onions were being sold for Tk100 per kg, but the price has since dropped to Tk88-90.

This afternoon, 75 metric tonnes of onions arrived through the Benapole landport. Those are yet to be released.

The Dhaka-based importer Zarif International imported the consignment for the first time following about three-months of suspension of onion imports.

The permit for onion imports, or the IP application, began being approved by the Directorate of Agriculture Extension on Monday.

On the first day, about 210 IP applications were approved so far, which will bring in around 280,800 tonnes of onions.

Rafiqul Islam, owner of C&F agent Benapole Royal Enterprise, which handled the consignment, said the onions had arrived yesterday afternoon.

An application has been made to get a certificate from the National Plant Protection Centre for the onions.

He also said more onions would arrive soon as importers have already applied for import permits from the agricultural ministry.

"Now, there is no barrier to import onions," Rafiqul said.

The agricultural ministry had green-lit onion imports last Monday, amid a hike in the price of the vegetable.

The government had banned the import of onion to ensure fair prices for domestic producers.

But the move backfired as prices kept increasing.

Aminul Haque Anu, vice president of the Benapole Import-Exporter Association, said the government stopped giving import permits for onions from 15 March last year, which led to a fall in its supply.

"Now, as the government has given a nod for the imports, the price will fall further," he said.

Abdul Jalil, acting director of the Benapole Port, said onion imports through Benapole had been stopped for more than three months. The Ministry of Agriculture finally allowed onion imports from Monday.