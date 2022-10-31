Bida’s one stop service to facilitate setting up industries: Minister

Economy

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

Bida’s one stop service to facilitate setting up industries: Minister

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) has integrated five new services in its one Stop Service portal

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:30 pm
Bida’s one stop service to facilitate setting up industries: Minister

Linking the land ministry to the online one stop service (OSS) of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) will remove various barriers – especially the complexities in land management – to setting up industries, said the land minister.

"The better the services regarding investment are, the more foreign direct investment (FDI) will come into the country, which is very important for our economy. No country can develop without foreign direct investment. So we have to provide integrated investment services," said Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Monday, at a programme launching new services added to Bida's OSS.

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) has integrated five new services into its OSS – the land ministry's e-mutation service, Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence's services regarding no objection letters for proposed and existing industries, Dhaka Wasa's service of providing water connections to industrial establishments, and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha's service of providing land use permits.

At Monday's programme, the land minister said, "The cost of doing business has come down a lot. Our OSS – with all the services supporting investment at one address – has brought a fundamental change in creating an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh.

"Besides, there has been greater incentive for investment due to a reduction in the scope of corruption. Land service activities are being made easier and investment friendly."

Bida Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah said, "As a result of connecting the five services to Bida's OSS portal, a total of 63 services – 18 of Bida and 45 of 22 other organisations – will now be available at one place. Consequently, investors will get services much faster."

Bida Executive Member Mohsina Yasmin, among others, was also present at Monday's programme.

Top News

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury / Bida / Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

10h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

1h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

4h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

5h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport