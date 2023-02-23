Omega Seiki teams up with Brandwin to manufacture electric trucks in Bangladesh

Economy

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
23 February, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 08:48 am

Related News

Omega Seiki teams up with Brandwin to manufacture electric trucks in Bangladesh

Omega Seiki’s previously formed a joint venture with Nitol-Niloy Group to make electric three-wheelers in Bangladesh

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
23 February, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 08:48 am
File photo of e-truck. Photo: Courtesy
File photo of e-truck. Photo: Courtesy

Delhi-based electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility has recently signed a deal with Bangladesh's conglomerate Brandwin Group to jointly invest $10 million for setting up an electric truck manufacturing facility near Dhaka.

This is the second joint venture of the emerging Indian electric vehicle maker in Bangladesh with its first joint venture factory with Nitol-Niloy Group getting ready for electric three-wheeler production in the country within a few months.

Ali Haider Ratan, managing director of the Brandwin Group who has businesses in infrastructure, real estate, fast-moving consumer goods and ICT, told The Business Standard that the two groups are likely to have almost equal stakes in the joint venture and they have two industrial plots ready at the north of the capital.

"Starting marketing with imported units of M1KA e-trucks from May, We will start local assembling of the commercial vehicle in mid-2024," he said adding that gradually the local plant would add more value here.

We are also working on the development of an EV ecosystem here that will include a nationwide charging network for the trucks that runs up to 180 kilometres per full charge of the set of batteries. 

The 1-tonne and 3-tonne models of M1KA would be a success in the Bangladesh Market, he believes while the Indian company expected to start with around 500 units of annual sales in Bangladesh. 

Nitol-Niloy Group Chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmad told TBS his joint venture factory with the OSM is at Mouchak, Gazipur and they are waiting for the machinery to be imported and installed in a few months to start assembling Seiki branded electric three-wheelers that run over a hundred kilometres per charge. 

Already investing Tk35 crore in the project, he now eyes much bigger investments in the coming years for local value addition in the electric vehicles. 

"My Chinese partners are in Bangladesh right now for a JV to manufacture lithium-ion batteries here," he said adding that even if only the Lithium-ion batteries can be sourced locally local value addition would be 40%, while bodybuilding, tyres, seats and glasses, accessories and many more parts can be locally sourced.

"At first we will start with assembling, and in two years we are planning to locally add the maximum value we can," he said. 

But, the problems regarding registration, unbearable duty structure and no incentive for EV are still there, he said. 

"In other countries, EV buyers are getting state incentives as they prefer going green and we are yet to think about it," he added. 

Starting in 2018, Omega Seiki Mobility launched its first electric cargo three-wheeler RAGE+ in 2020 and eying the rapidly growing smart logistics ecosystem it keeps expanding its electric cargo vehicle portfolio that includes all – two-wheelers, three-wheelers and trucks with different sizes and capacities.

The company, gaining technological know-how, has already had its third manufacturing plant in different parts of India.

Top News

Omega Seiki / Brandwin Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

1h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

1h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

2h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

13h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

2h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business