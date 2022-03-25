Omani keen to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 09:33 pm

Related News

Omani keen to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 09:33 pm
Omani keen to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh

An Omani delegation would visit Bangladesh to explore investment opportunities, said the country's Under-Secretary Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy.

The visiting Under-Secretary expressed his country's interest in response to Foreign Minister AK Momen's proposal for Omani investment in ICT, high-tech parks, shipbuilding, tourism, etc in the exclusive economic zone.

Al Harthy paid a courtesy call on Momen at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday.

He  further informed the minister that the both sides already agreed to form a Bangladesh- Oman Business Forum to augment bilateral trade and business between Bangladesh and Oman.

During his visit, the undersecretary briefed the minister about the bilateral discussions they held with the Bangladesh delegation led by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. 

They also exchanged views about the new areas of collaboration between the two countries like contract farming, food security, blue economy, shipbuilding, ICT and ITES, climate change and environment etc. 

The foreign minister urged the undersecretary to enhance cooperation through tourism and people to people contracts, and enhanced exchange of visits between the trade bodies and business delegations between the two countries. 

The undersecretary apprised the Foreign Minister about the signing of the visa exemption agreement between the two countries 'diplomats and officials and added that visa procedures will be simplified for the tourists and visitors as well. In this context, the Under-Secretary requested the Foreign Minister to kindly look into the issues Omani Airlines Al Salam is facing with regard to increase of frequency.

The foreign minister expressed happiness at the satisfactory talks held at the second bilateral meeting and urged the undersecretary to arrange a high-level visit between Bangladesh and Oman.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation in the UN system and other global bodies especially supporting the cause of the forcibly displaced Myanmar.

Top News

Oman-Bangladesh trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Consumer prices hit decades-long high in February. Photo: Bloomberg

Is a new global recession the price for punishing Putin?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

“You need political commitment, in the first place, for decentralisation of healthcare”

10h | Panorama
The Gurdwara Nanak Shahi in the Dhaka University area is considered to be the oldest gurdwara in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Of Kara, kirpan and kesh: The 500-year-old Sikh community of Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
A small herd of elephants grazes on the hills in Nakugaon in the northern bordering district of Sherpur. Habitats of this exotic animal are slowly disappearing as people continue to occupy their corridors, forcing them to forage crop fields for food. PHOTO: Mumit M

Corridors for coexistence

13h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

8h | Videos
'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

9h | Videos
City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

1d | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market