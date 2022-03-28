Oil slumps as Shanghai shuts to curb Covid surge

Economy

Reuters
28 March, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 09:59 am

Related News

Oil slumps as Shanghai shuts to curb Covid surge

Reuters
28 March, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 09:59 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Oil prices plunged about $4 on Monday as concerns over slower fuel demand in China grew after authorities in Shanghai said they would shut the country's financial hub for a Covid-19 testing blitz over nine days.

The market kicked off another week of uncertainty, buffeted on one side by the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, and the expansion of Covid-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer. 

Brent crude LCOc1 futures slid as low as $116.00 a barrel and were trading down $3.88, or 3.2%, at $116.77 at 0131 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures hit a low of $109.30 a barrel, and were down $3.92, or 3.4%, at $109.98.

Both benchmark contracts rose 1.4% on Friday, notching their first weekly gains in three weeks, with Brent surging more than 11.5% and WTI climbing 8.8%.

"Shanghai's lockdown prompted a fresh sell-off from disappointed investors as they expected such a lockdown would be avoided," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

He added the market had factored in the impact of a missile attack on a Saudi oil distribution facility last Friday.

"Still, as OPEC+ is less likely to raise oil output at a faster pace than the recent months, we expect the oil market to turn bullish again later this week," he said.

Shanghai's city government said on Sunday all firms and factories would suspend manufacturing or have people work remotely in a two-stage lockdown over nine days, after the city reported a new daily record for asymptomatic Covid-19 infections. 

Sapping fuel demand further, public transport, including ride-hailing services, will also be suspended during the lockdown.

On Friday, Yemen's Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities and the Saudi-led coalition said Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties. 

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, are due to meet on Thursday.

OPEC+ has so far resisted calls from major consuming nations, including the United States, to step up an output boost. The group have been raising output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August to unwind cuts made when the Covid-19 pandemic hit demand.

To help ease tight supply, the United States is considering another release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve that could be bigger than the sale of 30 million barrels earlier this month, a source said.

"Additional release, however, may cause fears of a shortage of already-lower inventories which will limit further release in the future," Fujitomi's Saito said.

Global stockpiles are at their lowest since 2014.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil price / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

28m | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

38m | Brands
People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

20h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

13h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

16h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

17h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles