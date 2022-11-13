Obtaining health certificates for agro-processed food exports just got easier

Economy

Shawkat Ali
13 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:44 pm

Related News

Obtaining health certificates for agro-processed food exports just got easier

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority will begin issuing the certificates to exporters on Sunday

Shawkat Ali
13 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:44 pm

Highlights: 

  • Till now, the Export Promotion Bureau used to issue the health certificates based on lab test results of the products provided by the exporters
  • Exporters had to conduct the tests, as requested by the importing countries, at various private labs
  • Now, the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority will collect samples, conduct tests and issue certificates all by itself upon fees provided by the exporters

Exporters of agro-processed food products now have to worry about one less problem as the government has assigned a single authority for issuing health certificates, declaring these products safe for human consumption, before sending them off to various export destinations.  

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has been assigned to issue the certificate upon testing samples of export products in its dedicated laboratories, a job which was haphazardly done by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) up until now.

AHM Ahsan, vice-chairman and CEO of the EPB, told The Business Standard (TBS) that the decision was reached at an inter-ministerial meeting held recently. Later, the BFSA issued a notification to inform traders about the shift in authority.

Exporters had to go through a bit of hassle about obtaining the health certificates, required by many importing countries in present days, as the EPB had no facilities to conduct the quality and health test of these products.   

The exporting companies had to test the quality of these products by themselves at various private laboratories in and outside the country, before submitting the results to the EPB for final certification, a process that is neither helpful to exporters, nor to the importing countries.

A single authority from now on will collect samples of the export products from the ports, conduct the tests and issue the certificates. However, any product found to be a health hazard in the lab test will be grounded, according to sources at EPB and BFSA.

The EPB said not all processed food products require this certification and the type of test is subject to the requirements of importing countries. 

Most European and Middle Eastern countries are now seeking certificates from a government agency to ensure that the products are free of microbial pathogens.

Marico Bangladesh Ltd is planning to export coconut oil to Pakistan and the Middle East but on condition of certification being provided by a government body guaranteeing that it is free of cholera bacteria. Coconut oil is used as a food product in those countries.

Two more companies want to export sesame oil to the European market but the condition of European importers is that there cannot be any microbial residue in this oil and a credible certificate must be given to this end.

According to sources at the Ministry of Food, various microbial pathogens, including heavy metal contamination and pesticide residue, were found in Bangladeshi agro-processed products in different countries. 

Sweden recently detected pesticide residues in aromatic rice and puffed rice exported by two Bangladeshi companies, which led to a negative branding of both products in the European market and prompted the government to appoint a single authority to resolve these quality issues of export products. 

Prof Dr Md Abdul Alim, a member (Food Industry and Production) of the BFSA, told TBS that the national food safety regulatory agency held a meeting with exporters of processed food last Monday (7 November) and it will formally start issuing health certificates on Sunday.

Sanitary officers will collect random samples when the product is loaded into the container for export. The samples will be sealed and sent to the laboratory. Certificates will be issued promptly after necessary tests and the products will be cleared for shipment, he said.

A copy of the health certificate will be uploaded to the BFSA website immediately after the test so that the relevant authority of the importing country and the importing organisation can be sure about the certificates' authenticity, Abdul Alim said.

However, the lab test fee and sample transportation cost have to be borne by the exporting company, the BFSA member added.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, director (Marketing) of Pran-RFL Group, told TBS, "Many countries require certification against certain products to be sure about health hazards. It will be beneficial for us if the BFSA issues this certificate through lab testing because we have to go to different labs in the country and abroad for this."

The BFSA also held a meeting with officials of various labs, including of the Atomic Energy Centre, Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR), SGS Bangladesh Ltd and Waffen Research Lab to ensure speedy test results.

At this meeting, the representatives of the labs said that a service agreement should be formulated for quick lab tests of the export products. 

The market of agro-processed products is expanding fast both in domestic and export markets. Some of the products Bangladesh export include pickles, spices, aromatic rice, fine rice, tea, chanachur, peanuts, mustard oil, biscuits, puffed rice, flattened rice, flour, ghee, noodles, and vermicelli.

Bangladesh exported agricultural and agro-processed products worth $1162.25 million in the financial year 2021-22 to different countries.

Top News

Export health certificates / Agro-processed food / Food Export / Agro-Food Export / Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings