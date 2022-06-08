Now light engineering products exporters can apply for incentives only after shipment

Economy

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:07 pm

Related News

Now light engineering products exporters can apply for incentives only after shipment

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:07 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Exporters of light engineering products such as bicycles and generators will have to wait till shipment to apply for their export incentives, the Bangladesh Bank said in a circular on Wednesday.

According to its earlier instructions, businesses could apply for the incentives only if they had received the export prices in advance before the goods were shipped.

A senior official at the central bank said that as per previous instructions, exporters could apply for incentives within 180 days from the date of receipt of the export price advance.

In this way, exporters would often be eligible for incentive money before the shipment of export goods.

According to the new instructions issued by the Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the Bangladesh Bank, exporters can apply for the incentives within 180 days from the date of shipment of the products.

Top News / Banking

Light Engineering / Bangladesh Bank incentives

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

12h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

1h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

1h | Videos
Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

2h | Videos
Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata