Now Amazon pays Tk52.97 lakh VAT to Bangladesh

American multinational tech company Amazon has paid Tk52.97 lakh in value added tax (VAT) to Bangladesh for the first time, just a few days after Google and Facebook.

"Amazon paid the VAT against its web services worth Tk3.52 crore," said Pramila Sarker, additional commissioner of Dhaka South VAT Commissionerate on Thursday night.

Earlier on 29 July, social media platform Facebook paid Tk2.44 crore and search engine giant Google, on 5 August, submitted Tk2.29 crore in VAT to Bangladesh.