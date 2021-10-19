Nordic companies can contribute in sustainable growth of Bangladesh: NCCI

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 07:17 pm

Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) President Tahrin Aman made the remarks while paying a courtesy call to Salman F Rahman, MP, the private sector industry and investment adviser to the prime minister

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The Executive Committee (EC) of Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) in Bangladesh made a courtesy call to Salman F Rahman, MP, the private sector industry and investment adviser to the prime minister at his office on Tuesday.

The NCCI delegation led by Tahrin Aman, president of the chamber, presented the "Bangladesh Investment Booklet 2021" published in cooperation with the Nordic Embassies in Dhaka – Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of Denmark and Royal Norwegian Embassy, said a press release. 

The booklet emphasised the broad range of opportunities in Bangladesh, based on the solid economic progress the country has made since its independence. Nordic Chamber highlighted the development of the overall business environment to attract Nordic investment in the country.

NCCI President Tahrin Aman remarked that the Nordic companies can contribute largely to the long-term sustainable growth of Bangladesh through FDI in infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, power, healthcare, telecommunication, manufacturing and finance, with a particular focus on innovation, green transition and climate sustainability.

He welcomed the initiatives taken at various levels of government to create a more inclusive, open and dynamic Bangladesh economy. He emphasised that the government of Bangladesh has taken several critical reform initiatives to build a sustainable environment for the private sector, including foreign direct investment, the press release added. 

Salman F Rahman informed the delegation regarding the importance of digitisation at all levels of the government and the various infrastructure project in the pipeline.

He further highlighted the efforts of his office and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) in attracting FDI and shared details of the international level business summit to be organised in November this year.

The NCCI delegation included vice president - Jens Becker, chief financial officer, Grameenphone Ltd, treasurer - Angshuman Mitra Mustafi, country manager of Maersk Bangladesh Ltd; director - Ziaur Rahman, country manager of Puls Trading Far East Ltd (H&M), executive director  – Mashur Rahman and Labiba Tahsin from the NCCI Secretariat.

Other NCCI board members present were general secretary - Nathalie Tranefeldt, international director, Hifab International, Director - Peter Hallberg. managing director of Arla Food Bangladesh Ltd and Shafiq Musharrof, finance and operations director of Novo Nordisk Pharma Bd Ltd

