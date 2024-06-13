Non-processed food import tax should be reduced to minimal level: PM's advisor Mashiur

Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) organised the discussion titled “Discussion on the Proposed National Budget for FY2024-25” at National Press Club on Thursday (13 June). Photo: TBS

Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the prime minister, has suggested that the revenue authority should reduce import taxes on non-processed food to a rational level to tame inflation.

"Non-processed food items are typically not subject to import taxes, ensuring they reach consumers at fair prices. Any existing import tax on such items should be removed or kept at reasonable levels," he said at a discussion programme in at National Press Club on Thursday (13 June).

Dr Binayak Sen, director general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) also emphasised the reduction of import taxes on essential items such as poultry, fisheries, and livestock.

He remarked, "The primary cause of high inflation is food inflation. Why is food inflation increasing? Is it due to market structure or anomalies in the tariff structure? The reasons remain unclear."

In the proposed budget, the government reduced approximately 28 types of source taxes at the supply stage, in line with the prime minister's instructions to the National Board of Revenue. However, import tariffs are being imposed on certain essential non-processed items, including rice and onions.

Presenting the keynote speech, RAPID Chairman Dr MA Razzaque said, "There is bad luck compounded by Bangladesh's flawed policies."

Explaining the notion of bad luck, he said Bangladesh faces declining global demand for its main export item, ready-made garments, stagnant remittance inflows through formal channels, and a negative balance in financial accounts due to decreased investment and other related issues.

He further stated that Bangladesh needs to engage in free trade agreements (FTAs) with certain countries to maintain export competitiveness.

"However, the primary obstacle remains the high import tariff barrier," he observed.

The economist stated that Bangladesh currently maintains an average import tariff protection of about 28%, which is the highest in the world.