Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee in talks with TBS

Nobel Laureate Professor Abhijit V Banerjee is attending a live session with The Business Standard to talk on "Public policies: What works and what does not work" to mark its 2nd anniversary.

Dr. Zahid Hussain, former lead economist, The World Bank, Dhaka is conducting the Zoom discussion, where TBS Editor Inam Ahmed is also present.

The talks is being aired live on TBS website and Facebook.

Please click on this link to watch the live - https://www.facebook.com/tbsnews.net/videos/1331788910580143/