No objection in yarn import through Bhomra, Sonamasjid ports: BTMA

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) on Tuesday said it has no objection to yarn import through Bhomra and Sonamasjid land ports, expressing solidarity with a demand by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The announcement by the organisation of textile owners' marks a significant change from its previous position on the issue, when it repeatedly objected to importing the essential raw material for textile production through any other ports except Benapole land port.

However, leaders of organisations demanded that the ports need to install measuring machines provided by them and employ skilled manpower to ensure the right yarn is being imported.

Meanwhile, rejecting a separate demand by BGMEA leaders, the BTMA said no partial import can be allowed against the same letter of credit (LC) and all yarns have to be imported at the same time.

BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon made the announcements at a meeting with top officials of the National Bureau of Revenue (NBR) at NBR's building in the capital's Segunbagicha on Tuesday.

The meeting also demanded the removal of other bottlenecks in textile materials import, including revoking the condition of obtaining a bond license to import raw materials such as cotton, man-made fibre and other yarns. It also called for measures to prevent misuse of power by customs officials in issuing HS code (product identification number) on import of machine spare parts.

However, no decision has been taken by the NBR on these issues.

"We have heard various proposals from BTMA but no decision has been taken," a senior NBR official, who attended the meeting told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the function.

The price of yarn has been rising in the country for the last 10 months. To make it easier to import yarn, BGMEA has been demanding for yarn to be imported through other ports alongside Benapole, and that partial import is allowed against the same LC.

But BTMA has been opposing these demands till now, arguing this could lead to widespread irregularities and damage local textile mills.