‘No mask, no service’ policy again in banks

The Bangladesh Bank has instructed the banks to re-introduce "No Mask, No Service" policy as Covid-19 infection has increased across the country.

The circular issued by the Department of Offsite Supervision of the central bank in this regard on Thursday reads that it is mandatory for the officers, employees and customers of the scheduled banks to wear masks in all cases as the incidence of Covid-19 is on the rise again.

The banks will implement the "No Mask No Service" policy. In addition, everyone must maintain social distance to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In addition, if the officers and employees having fever, runny nose, cough or any other Covid-19 symptoms should be encouraged to take Covid-19 test.

