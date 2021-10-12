No income tax fair this year as well, returns to be filed in tax zones

Like the previous year, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided not to organise income tax fairs this year due to Covid-19.

However, for the convenience of taxpayers, some facilities of tax fairs will be provided in all tax zones during the entire month of November. Taxpayers have to file their returns in their respective zones by 30 November, says a circular issued by the NBR on Monday.

The circular also called for the formation of an 11-member central steering committee headed by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim to ensure proper services in the tax areas.

The NBR has been organising a tax fair since 2010 but no fair was organised in 2020 in view of Covid-19.

An NBR official on the steering committee said the decision to receive returns in the respective tax zones was taken at a special meeting on income tax fair recently.

He added that from the first day of November, tax offices will be specially prepared for accepting returns. A festive environment will be ensured in each tax zone during the last two weeks of the month. However, there will be no arrangement of bank booths as was in previous fairs.

Usually, tax fairs are organised all over the country, including the capital, divisions, districts and upazilas, in the first week of November.

At the last tax fair in 2019, 6.55 lakh taxpayers submitted their annual returns. About 25 lakh returns were submitted that year.

Since last year, the NBR has made it mandatory to file income tax returns for those who have TIN. One has to file a return by 30 November to avoid fines.

If there is taxable income, people from all walks of life have to submit income tax returns. For those with a low income, a one-page form has been introduced since last year.