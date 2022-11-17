No forex crisis from Jan 2023: Bangladesh Bank governor

Economy

UNB
17 November, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 01:18 pm

Related News

No forex crisis from Jan 2023: Bangladesh Bank governor

UNB
17 November, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 01:18 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has said there will be no foreign exchange crisis from January 2023, as the country's exports and remittances have become surplus compared to imports.

He said this while speaking on the state of the financial sector at the national seminar on LDC Graduation, organized by Economic Relations Division (ERD) in a Dhaka hotel Thursday morning.

Rouf said a BB investigation found that the country's unusual import volume rose over $8 billion since the beginning of this year.

After looking into the matter and checking the imported goods, the imports fell to $5 billion, which is usual.

"We found in the investigation that some goods were imported with 20-200% over-invoicing. Import volume fell as we checked such incidents," he said.

The central bank is also working to check both under-invoicing and over-invoicing, to foreign exchange smuggling, and revenue earning, the governor said.

There is a restriction on LC opening, and BB is only looking into the LCs' values and actual market value of goods, which will continue to check foreign exchange smuggling through hundi, he said.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest at the programme.

Principal secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, FBCCI president Md Jasim Uddin, ERD secretary Sharifa Khan, also spoke in the function.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Forex reserve / Dollar crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

4h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

4h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

17h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

19h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

19h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday