No dollar shortage in country, it is media's fabrication: Momen

There is no dollar crisis in the country, rather it is fabricated by the media, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday (8 November).

The foreign minister made the statement after attending a programme at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

In response to a question from journalists regarding the claim that banks are not letting people open LCs due to dollar crisis, he said, "We do not have a dollar crisis. But that's what the media is promoting now. We still have reserves of $34-35 billion. It is plenty of money for a few months of imports."

He said, "Our forex reserve used to be $3 to 3.5 billion in 2001-2006. Now it remains within $36-48 billion."

About LCs he said, "I do not know anything about it. Ask the banking people, ask Bangladesh Bank and our Ministry of Commerce."

"I have heard that people over-invoicing as they show more than what they are bringing [into the country]. That is probably why this is happening, as otherwise there is no reason, no issue in funding LCs," he added.

"This needs to be checked because there is no dearth of evil people in our country," he said.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was present as the chief guest at the final game and prize distribution ceremony of the inter-university football tournament at the BUET playground this afternoon, following which he spoke to reporters and made the comments.