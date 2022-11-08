No dollar shortage in country, it is media's fabrication: Momen

Economy

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 04:40 pm

Related News

No dollar shortage in country, it is media's fabrication: Momen

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 04:40 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

There is no dollar crisis in the country, rather it is fabricated by the media, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday (8 November).

The foreign minister made the statement after attending a programme at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

In response to a question from journalists regarding the claim that banks are not letting people open LCs due to dollar crisis, he said, "We do not have a dollar crisis. But that's what the media is promoting now. We still have reserves of $34-35 billion. It is plenty of money for a few months of imports."

He said, "Our forex reserve used to be $3 to 3.5 billion in 2001-2006. Now it remains within $36-48 billion."

About LCs he said, "I do not know anything about it. Ask the banking people, ask Bangladesh Bank and our Ministry of Commerce."

"I have heard that people over-invoicing as they show more than what they are bringing [into the country]. That is probably why this is happening, as otherwise there is no reason, no issue in funding LCs," he added.

"This needs to be checked because there is no dearth of evil people in our country," he said.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was present as the chief guest at the final game and prize distribution ceremony of the inter-university football tournament at the BUET playground this afternoon, following which he spoke to reporters and made the comments.

          

Bangladesh / Top News

Dollar crisis / Forex Reserves / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

4h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

7h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

7h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

2h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

20h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

20h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation