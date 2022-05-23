No document needed for remittance incentive over Tk5

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has relaxed the requirement for availing 2.5% cash incentive for inward remittances.

From now on migrant workers can get the incentives without submitting any documents, said a circular of the banking regulator today.

The central bank earlier asked banks to verify the documents of the remitters with the overseas banks as well as exchange houses for remittances over Tk5 lakh.

This new facility will be available until further notice, the circular adds.