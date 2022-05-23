No document needed to avail cash incentives for remittance over Tk5 lakh

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has relaxed the requirement for availing 2.5% cash incentive for inward remittances over Tk5 lakh.

From now on migrant workers can get the incentives without submitting any documents, said a circular of the banking regulator today.

Earlier remitters needed to submit remittance related documents.

This new facility will be available until further notice, the circular adds.

Bangladesh received $2.09 billion in remittances in April, the highest amount in a single month of the current fiscal year.