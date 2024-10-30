No cash incentive for exporting shoe-bag made of synthetic-fabrics mix under bond facility

Exporters will no longer enjoy any cash incentive for shoes and bags made of a mixture of synthetic materials and fabrics under the bond and duty drawback facilities, the central bank said today (31 October).

The changes will come into effect for shipped goods from 1 February 2024, according to a circular issued by Bangladesh Bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD).

Explaining the changes, a senior central bank official said exporters not availing the bond and duty drawback facilities facility will be considered eligible for the incentive.

Currently, the government offers an 8% incentive on such exports.

