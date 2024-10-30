No cash incentive for exporting shoe-bag made of synthetic-fabrics mix under bond facility

Economy

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 08:24 pm

Related News

No cash incentive for exporting shoe-bag made of synthetic-fabrics mix under bond facility

Currently, the government offers an 8% incentive on such exports

TBS Report
30 October, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 08:24 pm
File photo of Bangladesh Bank/BSS
File photo of Bangladesh Bank/BSS

Exporters will no longer enjoy any cash incentive for shoes and bags made of a mixture of synthetic materials and fabrics under the bond and duty drawback facilities, the central bank said today (31 October).

The changes will come into effect for shipped goods from 1 February 2024, according to a circular issued by Bangladesh Bank's Foreign Exchange Policy Department (FEPD).

Explaining the changes, a senior central bank official said exporters not availing the bond and duty drawback facilities facility will be considered eligible for the incentive.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Currently, the government offers an 8% incentive on such exports.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / cash incentive / shoe export / bag export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

2h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

2h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

1h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

55m | Videos
How private universities are shaping Bangladesh’s workforce

How private universities are shaping Bangladesh’s workforce

2h | Videos
Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

Israel threatens to kill the new head of Hezbollah

2h | Videos
Taijul Islam on his way to topple Shakib

Taijul Islam on his way to topple Shakib

2h | Videos