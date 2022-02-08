Nine Bangladeshi companies participating at Texworld Paris 2022

Nine companies from Bangladesh are participating at the Texworld Paris 2022 trade show.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) organised the Bangladesh pavilion at the fair, read a press release.

By offering buyers the opportunity to reconnect with the market, more than 200 exhibitors are displaying a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, Korea, India, Taiwan, Turkey and Pakistan.

Bangladeshi stands were seen busy with trade inquiries and buyers from USA, UK, Turkey, Germany, France and other European countries.

Exhibitors from Bangladesh are Momtex Expo, Pioneer Denim Limited, BS Fashion, Deshbandhu Textile Mills, Fifth Alliance, Gimex Clothing, Sara Fashionwear, The Rose Garments Designs, and Nobabee Footwear.

Visiting the fair, Commercial Consular of Bangladesh in Paris Dilara Begum said, "The Texworld and Apparel Sourcing show is one of the biggest fashion sourcing fairs in Europe. The number of participants from Bangladesh is appreciable and the crowd is visible in front of each stall.

"Hopefully, there would be a greater participation from Bangladesh in the upcoming July edition of the exhibition."

Mohammad Hasibul Huda, head of marketing of Pioneer Denim shared his views about the fair and said, "It has been a wonderful opportunity to be a part of Texworld Paris show representing Pioneer Denim Limited, Bangladesh. The customer response and participation is overwhelming and we are looking forward to the show to explore more opportunities."

Amir Ramzan Chaudhry, CEO of Momtex Expo and Home Fashion said, "It's a great experience to attend the Texworld Paris 2022. It's an amazing platform to showcasing our latest trend and capabilities to world class buyer, designer and all stakeholders. Also got an opportunity to understand other stakeholder's views and expectations. We are looking forward to attend next event."

The next Texworld/Apparel Sourcing/Leather world Paris will also be held from 4-6 July, Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA from 19-21 July, 2022.