Nine Bangladeshi companies participating at Texworld Paris 2022

Economy

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 05:18 pm

Related News

Nine Bangladeshi companies participating at Texworld Paris 2022

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 05:18 pm
Nine Bangladeshi companies participating at Texworld Paris 2022

Nine companies from Bangladesh are participating at the Texworld Paris 2022 trade show.  

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) organised the Bangladesh pavilion at the fair, read a press release.

By offering buyers the opportunity to reconnect with the market, more than 200 exhibitors are displaying a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, Korea, India, Taiwan, Turkey and Pakistan.

Bangladeshi stands were seen busy with trade inquiries and buyers from USA, UK, Turkey, Germany, France and other European countries.

Exhibitors from Bangladesh are Momtex Expo, Pioneer Denim Limited, BS Fashion, Deshbandhu Textile Mills, Fifth Alliance, Gimex Clothing, Sara Fashionwear, The Rose Garments Designs, and Nobabee Footwear.

Visiting the fair, Commercial Consular of Bangladesh in Paris Dilara Begum said, "The Texworld and Apparel Sourcing show is one of the biggest fashion sourcing fairs in Europe. The number of participants from Bangladesh is appreciable and the crowd is visible in front of each stall. 

"Hopefully, there would be a greater participation from Bangladesh in the upcoming July edition of the exhibition."

Mohammad Hasibul Huda, head of marketing of Pioneer Denim shared his views about the fair and said, "It has been a wonderful opportunity to be a part of Texworld Paris show representing Pioneer Denim Limited, Bangladesh. The customer response and participation is overwhelming and we are looking forward to the show to explore more opportunities."

Amir Ramzan Chaudhry, CEO of Momtex Expo and Home Fashion said, "It's a great experience to attend the Texworld Paris 2022. It's an amazing platform to showcasing our latest trend and capabilities to world class buyer, designer and all stakeholders. Also got an opportunity to understand other stakeholder's views and expectations. We are looking forward to attend next event."

The next Texworld/Apparel Sourcing/Leather world Paris will also be held from 4-6 July, Texworld/Apparel Sourcing USA from 19-21 July, 2022. 

Texworld Paris

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

6h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

20m | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

20m | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

25m | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

30m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad