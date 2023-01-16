Nigerian delegation requests for establishing economic zone for D-8 countries

A Nigerian delegation visiting Bangladesh has requested the authorities to create an economic zone in the country for the members of D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, said sources.

"We have told them that it is under our consideration," said Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza).

D-8 is an organisation for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Nigeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkiye.

Akinremi Bolaji, director for economy, trade and investment of Nigeria's foreign ministry, made the request in a meeting with Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun at Beza on 15 January.

Maska Ubale Ahmed Shehu, executive commissioner of Nigerian Communications Commission and Akinremi Bolaji led the delegation of 10 members from the government and private sectors of Nigeria.

Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun told The Business Standard, "The delegation has inquired whether Nigerian investors can invest in Beza. As D-8 countries, they have requested us to create an economic zone for investors from D-8 member countries.

"We informed them about the economic progress of Bangladesh. We said there is a suitable environment for investment in the country."

The Beza is working toward establishing 100 economic zones across the country by 2030. Investors can avail of tax holiday, duty-free imports of raw materials and machinery at the economic zones.