NHT Fashions recognised 'green' with platinum rating

Economy

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 10:51 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

NHT Fashions Limited, a concern of Pacific Jeans Group, has been recognised as a green factory by the United States Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, a press release has said.

With this, the total number of environment-friendly platinum-rated establishments in the apparel sector has risen to 66. 

According to the latest data from Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), NHT Fashions Limited was upgraded to Platinum from Gold with 84 points on 1 March.

The organisation first received its LEED certification (certificate for green factories) from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) after scoring 64 points on 30 August 2017.

Dozens more units are in the process of achieving LEED certification. The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management.

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

