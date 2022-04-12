Next budget should focus on protecting purchasing capacity of poor: CPD

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 03:00 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has recommended prioritising people's welfare and purchasing capacity in the budget for FY2022-23.

To ease the burden of rising prices and shrinking purchasing power of low- and fixed-income earning people, CPD has proposed that measures be taken to selectively reduce taxes at import and domestic stages and stabilise the exchange rate.

Also, in order to contain the budget deficit, the think-tank has proposed measures to enhance domestic resource mobilisation and raise both capacity and efficacy of public expenditure.

CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun presented the recommendations for the budget on Tuesday during a press briefing at CPD's office in Dhaka.

"We have inefficiency in revenue collection and expenditure for implementing our budget," Dr Fahmida Khatun said.

She suggested increasing the revenue collection by eliminating the inefficiency of the National Board of Revenue as well as increasing the use of technology.

CPD hopes that the government will look at FY23 budget as an opportunity to secure the well-being of the marginalised people, revive the Covid-impacted economy and stimulate private sector investment.

To raise the well-being of the people, expansion and scaling up of social safety net programmes have been proposed by the CPD, particularly in view of the adverse footprints of the pandemic.

About implementation of infrastructure projects CPD proposed that the government set up an independent oversight mechanism to examine feasibility and assess economic and financial returns, financing modality, debt-servicing liability and ensure overall good governance.

Distinguished Fellow Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, and Senior Research Fellow Towfiqul Islam Khan also spoke at the session.

CPD / Budget 2023 / Budget

