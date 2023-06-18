New monetary policy: Promising changes, but there're areas for improvement

Economy

Dr Selim Raihan
18 June, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 10:56 pm

Related News

New monetary policy: Promising changes, but there're areas for improvement

Dr Selim Raihan
18 June, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 10:56 pm
Dr Selim Raihan, executive director of South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (Sanem). TBS Sketch
Dr Selim Raihan, executive director of South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (Sanem). TBS Sketch

We welcome the new monetary policy statement released by the Bangladesh Bank, as it signifies a shift in policy on several crucial fronts that holds promise for the future. However, while we acknowledge the positive changes, there are certain aspects that warrant further examination.

Firstly, the monetary policy statement should have acknowledged that the interest rate cap implemented since April 2020 has failed to yield the anticipated benefits, specifically in terms of stimulating private sector investment. Therefore, it is essential to engage in self-critique and evaluate the effectiveness of such measures.

Secondly, the policy interest rate corridor being talked about has not yet confirmed whether interest rates will actually be market-based. It is being said that the reference interest rate, calculated as an average of 182 days of treasury bills, will be augmented by a 3% margin to determine the lending rate. This margin will be 5% for non-bank financial institutions, while an additional 1% interest might be charged from CSMEs. There is enough room to question whether the central bank has intentionally suppressed interest rates on treasury bills through low-interest auctions, effectively limiting the involvement of commercial banks. Consequently, the prevailing treasury bill rates are less likely to reflect market-based influences. Therefore, it is crucial to see whether the central bank changes its stance on treasury bill auctions under the new monetary policy statement.

Thirdly, the introduction of market-based exchange rates and the unification of various exchange rate systems is a positive development. We are keen to see what measures the central bank takes up to implement this strategy successfully. However, challenges may arise when reconciling the unified rate with the additional 2.5% benefit granted for remittances.

Fourthly, it is evident that remittance inflows are experiencing a downward trend or growth rates remain stagnant. While the monetary policy statement anticipates a substantial increase in remittance flows for the upcoming financial year, doubts linger as to the efficacy of the 2.5% additional incentive alone in significantly boosting remittances. The prevalence of hundi, an informal money transfer system, heavily influences the decline in remittance flows. This issue is further exacerbated by the pervasive problem of money laundering originating from the country. Consequently, without concrete measures to combat money laundering, capital flight, and illicit financial activities, the likelihood of a substantial improvement in remittance inflows remains slim.

Fifthly, transparency and confidence in the banking sector could be reinforced by elucidating specific steps aimed at reducing non-performing loans. But, the monetary policy statement does not provide clarity regarding these measures, leaving room for ambiguity.

Dr Selim Raihan is the executive director of South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (Sanem)

Top News

SANEM / Monetary Policy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

10h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

15h | Panorama
The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

3h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

6h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

6h | TBS World
Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

Why dollar crisis persists despite declining imports. Here are answers

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline